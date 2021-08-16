Anita M. Sung, D.D.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anita M. Sung, D.D.S. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for her expertise in the dental health field.

Dr. Sung studied at the University of Maryland, earning her Doctorate of Dental Surgery. She also trained with the Public Health System and the Indian Health Service. This valuable experience taught her to perform teeth extractions and gave her pediatric experience as well.

Anita M. Sung, D.D.S.

After more than 30 years in clinical practice, Dr. Sung is well-versed in the profession of dental surgery. Her practice involves an emphasis on implants, molar root canals, supernumerary teeth, and mesiodens teeth. She also specializes in simple and complicated extractions of impacted third molars. Other areas of expertise include oral surgery, endodontics, and tooth whitening treatments.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Duke University in 1985, graduating cum laude. She then graduated from the University of Maryland School of Dental Surgery in Baltimore in 1990. She went on to receive a Master's Degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. Dr. Sung has practiced dentistry in multiple states, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

She received the Public Health Service Isolated Hardship Award in 1991 and the National Defense Award in 1995 for her outstanding service to her country. She has been awarded for her exemplary work with a Fellowship from the Academy of General Dentistry in 2003, and the People to People Ambassadorship in 2004. Dr. Sung served in the Army as well as in Public Health Service. She was associated with the American Dental Association from 1990-2018 and from 2020-present, as well as the Academy of General Dentistry from 1990-present.



As for Dr. Sung's bright future, she is opening a private dental surgery practice to continue to serve the health of her community. She believes that her patients' well-being comes before anything else.



Dr. Sung speaks English and Spanish. When she isn't performing dental surgery, Dr. Sung enjoys waterskiing, snow skiing, ice skating, playing the organ, and swimming.



Dr. Sung dedicates this recognition In Loving Memory of her father, Dr. Shen Sung, Anesthesiologist. She also dedicates this recognition In Honor of her mother, May Sung.

