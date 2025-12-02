AnitaB.org and Findem Launch AI-Powered Talent Network to Transform Tech Hiring

New platform delivers greater visibility, equity, and opportunity for recruiters and job seekers across the technology industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org today announced the official launch of the AnitaB.org Talent Network, built in partnership with Findem, an AI-powered, purpose-driven platform designed to make tech hiring smarter, fairer, and more human. In a year marked by more than 150,000 tech layoffs and ongoing inequities in hiring, the new Talent Network connects recruiters with vetted, diverse technologists while giving job seekers unprecedented visibility into opportunities across the industry.

The platform currently features more than 15,000 profiles and is expected to grow to more than 100,000 engineering, AI, and data science professionals in the coming months. With AI-powered search and matching, recruiters can identify high-potential talent that often goes unseen through traditional sourcing—reducing time-to-fill, strengthening candidate quality, and supporting more inclusive hiring outcomes.

For job seekers—especially those from historically underrepresented backgrounds—the AnitaB.org Talent Network surfaces more than 30,000 job listings from nearly 200 corporate partners actively committed to building diverse teams. Enriched "3D profiles" allow candidates to showcase not only their skills and experience but also their impact, growth, and aspirations. AI-driven matching helps ensure those profiles are seen by employers who value equity and purpose, enabling each candidate to stand out and find roles where they can thrive.

"As our industry faces rapid change and persistent inequities, it is essential to amplify the voices and capabilities of all people in tech," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "The AnitaB.org Talent Network, built in partnership with Findem, embodies our commitment to opportunity, advancement, and access for every member of our community, while giving employers a concrete way to turn their commitments into action."

To join the AnitaB.org Talent Network, search jobs, or explore participating companies, visit https://jobs.anitab.org/talent-network. Recruiters interested in connecting with talent, visit https:anitab.org/talent-match.

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org is a global catalyst for advancing careers and unlocking human potential in technology. By fostering a thriving tech community, creating accessible pathways, and placing people at the heart of innovation, AnitaB.org empowers individuals to build meaningful careers, lead with confidence, and drive transformational change across the industry. Through flagship events, programs, and year-round engagement, AnitaB.org connects a diverse network of people in tech, leaders, and organizations committed to shaping the future of technology and opportunity worldwide.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines expert-labeled, 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM, and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI, and making great hires.

