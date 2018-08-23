AnitaB.org Names ThoughtWorks a 2018 Winner of the Top Companies for Women Technologists Program

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8397151-thoughtworks-ghc18-2018-top-companies-for-women-technologists/

"It's time for everyone in the tech industry to take responsibility for the bias in our workforce and in our systems and strive for a new era," said Dr. Rebecca Parsons , chief technology officer, ThoughtWorks. "The technology we use every day comes along with the biases of its creators. The reality is our community of creators is small and unrepresentative of society at large. It's critical our industry comes together with a commitment to diversifying our teams and dealing directly with this structural bias. Our technology should reflect our shared humanity, and I am proud to stand alongside my fellow ThoughtWorkers as we help push our world forward."

"AnitaB.org applauds ThoughtWorks for its ongoing leadership and third consecutive year as a top company for women technologists," said Brenda Wilkerson , president and chief executive officer, AnitaB.org. "ThoughtWorks continues to pave the way for a world where women can thrive in technology and diversity in the workplace is a reality."

This year's Top Company submissions measured over 1.7 million employees from 80 companies, including more than 628,000 technologists across multiple industries. The 2018 key findings and insights report can be found here .

To learn more about ThoughtWorks' commitment to measuring what matters, visit www.thoughtworks.com/ghc18 . Follow us on twitter @ThoughtWorks .

About ThoughtWorks

We are a global software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals. We think disruptively to deliver technology to address our clients' toughest challenges all while seeking to revolutionize the IT industry and create positive social change.

About Top Companies

AnitaB.org's Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national program that recognizes companies committed to building workplaces where women in technology roles can thrive. The program uses a rigorous methodology to analyze data from participating organizations and produce insights across three key areas: representation, employee experience, and programs and policies.

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org connects, inspires, and guides women in technology, and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. We envision a future where the people who create technology mirror those for whom they build it. Founded in 1997 by computer scientist Anita Borg, our reach extends to more than 87 countries. AnitaB.org is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization.

SOURCE ThoughtWorks

Related Links

www.thoughtworks.com

