Anitian Named a Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps

As stated in the report, "Continuous compliance automation (CCA) integrates compliance and security policy enforcement into DevOps delivery pipelines. CCA codifies and continuously applies compliance policies and controls while monitoring, remediating and protecting against vulnerabilities resulting from coding defects and misconfiguration. It reduces manual execution steps in adhering to regulatory requirements, enhancing consistency, traceability and auditability."

For Anitian, the inclusion in this report further validates the company's explosive growth and commitment to supporting its customers with the fastest path to application security and compliance in the AWS and Azure clouds.

"For our growing cloud-centric enterprise customers, the speed and scale of Anitian's automated and standardized cloud security and compliance platform is accelerating time to production and market for enterprise DevOps, security, and business teams," said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "Anitian being named by Gartner as a Vendor in their latest Hype Cycle reinforces the value of our pre-engineered Compliance Automation and SecureCloud Platforms for our customers."

Virtually all large enterprises are expanding their use of Agile development and adopting DevOps models to meet the accelerating pace of business technology needs. Yet, cloud security and compliance can be a major impediment to speed-to-delivery and speed-to-market. Anitian's pre-engineered cloud platform solutions — founded on a zero trust approach — help companies overcome these barriers with an automated cloud security and compliance environment that deploys in one day and is pre-configured and standardized to stringent security standards like NIST 800-53.

Anitian has been listed as a Representative Vendor in two additional Gartner research reports, including the inaugural Market Guide for Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps [2] and the Innovation Insight for Continuous Compliance Automation [3].

About Anitian

Anitian delivers the fastest path to application security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform and SecureCloud DevSecOps Platform help high-growth companies get their SaaS applications to the cloud and market quickly, so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our automated cloud application security platforms deliver a full suite of security controls – both pre-engineered and pre-configured to meet rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, CMMC, DoD SRG, and PCI. Anitian's pre-built environment and platforms use the full power and scale of the cloud to accelerate time-to-production, time-to-market, and time-to-revenue so you can start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com.

