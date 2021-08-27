Anitian Named a Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Architecture

According to Gartner, "Enterprise architecture responds to disruptive forces by identifying and analyzing desired business outcomes. Agile, digitization and the pandemic are forcing organizations to rethink the value that this discipline and its role provides to stakeholders."

As stated in the report, "Continuous compliance automation (CCA) integrates compliance and security policy enforcement into DevOps delivery pipelines. CCA codifies and continuously applies compliance policies and controls while monitoring, remediating and protecting against vulnerabilities resulting from coding defects and misconfiguration. It reduces manual execution steps in adhering to regulatory requirements, enhancing consistency, traceability and auditability."

For Anitian, inclusion in these multiple Gartner reports affirms the company's explosive growth and momentum in empowering leading enterprises with the fastest path to cloud application security and FedRAMP compliance on the AWS and Azure clouds.

"As SaaS companies and DevSecOps teams continue to embrace new ways of securely migrating and deploying applications to the cloud, it's reflected in the rapid enterprise adoption of our pre-engineered and automated Enterprise Cloud Security and Compliance Automation Platforms," said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "This latest inclusion in yet another Gartner Hype Cycle continues to validate our disruptive technology and market adoption with our customers to help them be secure & stay secure with our proven approach to automating cloud application security and compliance."

Virtually all large enterprises are expanding their use of DevOps and DevSecOps models to meet the accelerating pace of business technology needs. Yet, enterprise cloud security and compliance can be a major impediment to application delivery, new revenue, and speed to market. Anitian's pre-engineered cloud platform solutions – founded on a zero trust approach – help companies overcome these barriers with an automated cloud security and compliance environment. Deployed in a single day, the Anitian Platform is pre-configured and standardized to stringent security standards like FedRAMP Moderate and High as well as NIST 800-53.

Anitian's inclusion in this latest Gartner report follows a momentous year for Anitian. In May 2021 at RSA 2021, the cloud application security and compliance leaders received seven Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. In July 2021, Anitian was recognized in three Gartner Hype Cycles including the Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, and Hype Cycle for Cyber and IT Risk Management. In early August 2021, Cyber Defense Magazine named Anitian a winner of their prestigious Baby Black Unicorn Award at Black Hat 2021.

For more information about how Anitian offers the fastest path to security and compliance for cloud applications, visit www.Anitian.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

