Anitian Recognized as a Vendor in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

In the reports, Gartner identified Anitian as a Sample Vendor in the Continuous Compliance Automation (CCA) category. According to the Gartner reports, "Continuous compliance automation (CCA) integrates compliance and security policy enforcement into DevOps delivery pipelines. CCA codifies and continuously applies compliance policies and controls while monitoring, correcting and protecting against vulnerabilities resulting from coding defects and misconfiguration. It reduces manual execution steps in adhering to regulatory requirements, enhancing consistency, traceability and auditability."

Inclusion in these multiple Gartner reports affirms Anitian's momentum in empowering its customers with the fastest path to cloud application security and compliance on AWS and Azure. As leading organizations, SaaS vendors, and enterprises make digital business transformation and market growth a top priority, the speed and scale of Anitian's pre-engineered and automated cloud platform is resonating with DevOps, security, and business teams adapting to a changing world.

"Organizations who are leaders in their category are increasingly placing Anitian at the center of their cloud security and compliance strategy due to our proven track record of getting their applications to production and market more securely and rapidly," said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "We believe our recognition in these three important Gartner reports validates the significance of our pre-engineered Compliance Automation and SecureCloud Platforms and the impact they have, and will continue to have, for our customers"

Anitian has been listed as a Representative Vendor in two additional Gartner reports including the inaugural Market Guide for Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps [4] and the Innovation Insight for Continuous Compliance Automation [5].

For more information about how Anitian offers the fastest path to security and compliance for cloud applications, visit www.Anitian.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

[1] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2021," George Spafford, Joachim Herschmann, July 12, 2021. (Gartner subscription required)

[2] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2021," Chris Saunderson, July 16, 2021. (Gartner subscription required)

[3] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Cyber and IT Risk Management, 2021," Jie Zhang, Deepti Gopal, Claude Mandy, July 19, 2021. (Gartner subscription required)

[4] Gartner, "Market Guide for Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps," Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Manjunath Bhat, Hassan Ennaciri, June 8, 2020.

[5] Gartner, "Innovation Insight for Continuous Compliance Automation," Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Manjunath Bhat, Hassan Ennaciri, August 11, 2020. (Gartner subscription required)

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anitian

Anitian delivers the fastest path to application security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform and SecureCloud DevSecOps Platform help high-growth companies get their SaaS applications to the cloud and market quickly, so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our automated cloud application security platforms deliver a full suite of security controls – both pre-engineered and pre-configured to meet rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, CMMC, DoD SRG, and PCI. Anitian's pre-built environment and platforms use the full power and scale of the cloud to accelerate time-to-production, time-to-market, and time-to-revenue so you can start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com.

SOURCE Anitian

Related Links

https://www.anitian.com/

