Anitian Wins Seven Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2021

Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor organizations that offer state-of-the-art security products and services and winning these seven awards reinforces Anitian's leadership in the market. Anitian has experienced explosive growth and customer momentum over the last year which is fueled by the rapid adoption of Anitian's pre-engineered cloud application security solutions.

"As SaaS companies and DevOps teams continue to embrace new ways of securely migrating and deploying applications to the cloud, it's reflected in the enterprise adoption of our pre-engineered and automated platforms at a rapid scale. Kicking off RSA 2021 with seven of the most prestigious Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine is further validation that the market is craving a new and proven approach to getting applications to market more securely and rapidly," said Rakesh Narasimhan, CEO and President of Anitian.

Anitian's market-leading cloud application security and compliance automation solutions address a daunting challenge for enterprise business, DevOps, and security teams; the rapid deployment of cloud applications and services to customers – without sacrificing security measures or privacy protections. The complex, disparate, and manual nature of enterprise cloud security and compliance is still a massive impediment to DevSecOps teams and digital transformation initiatives.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Anitian is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Anitian

Anitian delivers the fastest path to application security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform and SecureCloud DevSecOps Platform help high-growth companies get their SaaS applications to the cloud and market quickly, so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our automated cloud application security platforms deliver a full-suite of security controls – both pre-engineered and pre-configured to meet rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, CMMC, DoD SRG, and PCI. Anitian's pre-built environment and platforms use the full power and scale of the cloud to accelerate time-to-production, time-to-market, and time-to-revenue so you can start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

