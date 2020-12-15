Anitoa Announces CE-IVD Marking of Maverick Portable Real Time PCR (qPCR) Instruments for Fast and Accurate Nucleic Acid Test

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anitoa Systemc, LLC., market leader in rapid, portable PCR-based molecular testing, today announced the award of CE (Conformité Européene)-IVD Mark for its Maverick series portable qPCR instruments. The CE Mark confirms that the Company's Maverick series products meet the requirements of the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices Directive and allows Anitoa to commercialize its kits throughout the European Union and other CE Mark geographies.

Anitoa Maverick Compact Real Time PCR (qPCR) Instrument and SARS-COV-2 Assay Kit

Maverick is packed with technology innovations from Anitoa, a young Silicon Valley medical device company. These innovations include a unique proprietary low-light sensitive, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) 4-channel fluorescence optics system that allows fast and highly multiplexed DNA detection without the need for field calibration, while reducing cost and footprint. Maverick is further enhanced with a cloud-based software that is seamlessly connected to the Internet and enables cloud data storage and retrieval - another key requirement for deployment of portable instruments.

Applications of Maverick include near-patient in vitro diagnostics, food, agriculture and environment testing, forensics, and basic biological research. Anitoa has previously demonstrated Maverick technology in detecting several types of pathogen DNA and RNA strands, such as Hepatitis B and C, HIV, African Swine Flu, Influenza A and B and SARS-COV-2 (Covid-19). Maverick has been shown to achieve reliable detection of only 3 copies pathogen molecule DNA per sample with over 10 orders of magnitude in dynamic range.

"We are excited to now offer laboratories in the EU and other international markets a portable solution for rapid and on-site nucleic acid to help combat diseases such as COVID-19," said Dr. Zhimin Ding, CEO of Anitoa Systems. "We believe our portable qPCR instruments and its associated SW solutions offer features that uniquely meet the needs of the EU and other international markets through the highly sensitive detection of key life-threatening pathogens while being extremely cost effective."

About Anitoa

Anitoa Systems, a medical device technology start-up established in 2013 with headquarter in Menlo Park, California, develops highly integrated and low-power CMOS-based bio-sensor devices for fluorescence and chemiluminescence-based molecular imaging. By replacing the traditional bulky and costly photon-multiplier tube (PMT) and CCD-based optical sub-systems, Anitoa's ultra-low-light CMOS sensor technology enables a new generation of compact and inexpensive molecular testing platforms targeting infectious diseases and cardio-vascular diseases. Anitoa manufactures its qPCR instruments in HangZhou, China and Fremont, California, USA. For further information please contact: Sales & PR Contact: Ishun Chow, Anitoa Systems, LLC, [email protected] or 408-887-6026. www.anitoa.com

