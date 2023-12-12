Anitoa Introduces Automation-ready Modular qPCR System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anitoa Systems, LLC., a Silicon Valley biotechnology company and market leader in rapid, portable molecular testing hardware, today announced the availability of an automation-ready real time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) modular system – the Anitoa MAx16.

Anitoa MAx16 Automation-ready qPCR System.
The Anitoa MAx16 qPCR is a 16-well capacity fully integrated 4-plex (4 independent fluorescence channels) qPCR module that can be seamlessly integrated into a molecular testing automation flow. Example applications include integrated sample extraction to amplification and detection nucleic acid test system, sample/library preparation for DNA sequencing. MAx16 features a fast thermal cycler capable of running a complete RT-PCR protocol in less than 30 minutes. MAx16 and compact, rugged, and easy to own. MAx16 instruments are equipped with Anitoa's in-house manufactured CMOS based 4-6 channel fluorescence detection optical system. It does not require calibration due to its solid-state design of the optics subsystem.

To facilitate automation, MAx16 has an electrically actuated heat lid. MAx16 also provides a digital interface to the main automation system controller and supports a variety of communication protocols, such as qPCR control over CAN bus or USB link. MAx16 measures only 250mm X 160mm X 140mm, and less than 2200g, and can be easily fitted into a compact desktop robotic fluid handling automation system.

"We are seeing a growing demand for fully automated molecular test systems that are compact, easy to use and reliable," said Dr. Zhimin Ding, CEO of Anitoa Systems. "We are excited to participate in this market, and help improve molecular lab test volume and throughput and at the same time reduce staff workload."

About Anitoa

Anitoa Systems, a medical device technology start-up established in 2013 with headquarter in Sunnyvale, California, develops highly integrated and low-power CMOS-based bio-sensor devices for fluorescence and chemiluminescence-based molecular imaging. By replacing the traditional bulky and costly photon-multiplier tube (PMT) and CCD-based optical sub-systems, Anitoa's ultra-low-light CMOS sensor technology enables a new generation of compact and inexpensive molecular testing platforms targeting infectious and oncology markers, as well as pathogens in our food and environment. Anitoa manufactures its qPCR instruments in Hangzhou, China and Fremont, California, USA. For further information please use Anitoa Sales & PR Contact: Sandra Liu, Anitoa Systems, LLC, or 408-887-6026. www.anitoa.com

