Anitra Simmons Named Operations Director of Apogee Mission Operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee, a leading defense and security solutions provider, announced the promotion of Anitra Simmons to director of operations for its Mission Operations portfolio effective Nov. 1, 2023. Simmons will work closely with Apogee's leadership team and its federal government customers to ensure superior contractual delivery, employee engagement, and customer relations. In this role Simmons will lead program implementation and support federal government business development for Apogee's Mission Operations portfolio which is focused on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) programs. The company's mission operations include 15 projects and 118 employees across Federal Agency Operations, Air Force (AF) Operations and Sustainment, and AF Major Commands (MAJCOM) Staff programs.

Anitra Simmons, Director of Apogee Mission Operations
"Anitra has continually dedicated herself to the mission of our customers and maintains the highest level of professionalism with our workforce and within our local communities. She leans forward, embraces responsibility, and embodies Apogee's culture. Anitra makes an excellent addition to our senior leadership team. I cannot wait to see her help shape Apogee's evolving operational strategy," said Frank Varga, Apogee Chief Operating Officer.

Previously Simmons served as program manager and long-range senior planner for Apogee. She has over 25 years of diverse experience in the military and defense industry and in mental health and community fundraising, receiving her bachelor of arts degree in sociology and anthropology from the University of Virginia and her master of education degree from the College of William & Mary. Simmons recently served as a volunteer and member of the board of directors for The King's Daughters, the founding organization of the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD), which provides volunteers, funds, and advocacy for children in the southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina area.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with regional offices nationwide, Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. See what peak performance can look like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.

Media Contact:
Rhea Phaneuf
[email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC

