Aniview Doubles Down on Commitment to Fight Ad Fraud with TAG Recertification

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniview Inc., a leading technology provider of video ad-serving, playing and premium monetization capabilities, today announced its recertification by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, recognizing its commitment in the fight against fraudulent digital advertising. TAG awards certification to select companies that achieve its rigorous standards to protect the digital advertising industry from fraud, malware, piracy and lack of transparency.

"Recertification by TAG is demonstrable proof of Aniview's commitment to our task of ridding the digital landscape of fraud," said Alon Carmel, CEO of Aniview Inc. "We remain committed to combating all types of fraudulent activity in the digital advertising supply chain, and TAG is a leading partner in our fight. We take great pride in our achievements to date and look to continue on this path with TAG."

Aniview employs a full suite of technological initiatives and processes to adhere to TAG's strict compliance standards, and recertification provides proof that these actions get results.

"TAG is delighted to recognize Aniview with recertification of the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the steps it has taken to fight digital advertising fraud and protect its partners and the public. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Aniview to raise the bar for our industry and cut off the flow of money to the criminals who profit from ad fraud," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG.

Aniview's patented technology provides a full ecosystem for serving video ads. Established in 2013, the company is dedicated to changing the landscape of video advertising through innovative technology. Amongst Aniview's clients are Premium publishers, networks, and advertisers around the world, who are utilizing Aniview's technology to deliver billions of monthly impressions.

