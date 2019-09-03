Aniview Marketplace Awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for Achieving Rigorous Standards in the Fight Against Video Ad Fraud and Schemes

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniview Inc. a leading provider of video ad serving, video player and premium monetization Marketplace, announced today that it has been awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). This is the latest step from Aniview to fight ad fraud and provide advertising partners with verified traffic.

TAG's Certified Against Fraud Seal is a recognition of the rigorous steps taken by Aniview to eliminate ad fraud and adopt industry best practices against fraud, thus working to ensure that content provided on its platform is viewed by the true target audience, rather than bots.

"Given the high value of video advertising, it is an attractive target for fraud," said Alon Carmel, Founder & CEO of Aniview. "Like many other companies in the space, Aniview's platform has been the target of fraudulent behavior. To assure our platform's customers and advertising partners that this cannot happen again, Aniview sought out top tier partners to help us eliminate all types of fraud from our ecosystem. Adding TAG's certification to our ad fraud protection strategy is one of the steps in the process we are taking to provide our customers and partners with true, validated, 100 percent clean media."

The 2019 ANA Bot Fraud study estimates that advertisers will lose $5.8 billion this year globally to bot-generated, invalid traffic (IVT)[1] (this shows a decreasing trend when compared to their previous study, which estimated $6.5 billion in losses in 2017)[2]. Bot traffic impacted a wide variety of websites including those of well-known and premium publishers. Most of the bots visited real websites run by real companies with real human visitors. Those bots continue to impact eight percent of desktop display spending and 14 percent of desktop video spending (down from 22% in 2017)[3].

According to the most recent TAG Fraud Benchmark Study, the use of TAG Certified distribution channels for digital advertising cut the IVT rate to 1.68 percent across more than 75 billion display, video, and in-app impressions, reducing the level of fraud by more than 84 percent compared to the broader industry average.

"We're pleased to recognize Aniview with the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the high standards set by the company to fight ad fraud and strengthen the digital advertising supply chain," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "We applaud the aggressive commitment Aniview has made to combat fraudulent traffic and elevate anti-fraud standards in our industry."

TAG, an advertising industry initiative to fight criminal activity in the digital advertising supply chain, awards the seal after a set of rigorous certification steps are completed by the applicant to demonstrate compliance with relevant requirements of the TAG Certified Against Fraud Guidelines. In addition to the Certified Against Fraud Program, TAG also runs the TAG Registry, an industry resource that provides companies with a way to identify responsible, trusted players across the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

