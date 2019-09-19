Aniview's Ad Server and SSP Are the First of Its Kind to Fully Support and Comply With Sellers.JSON and SupplyChain Object

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniview Inc. a leading provider of Video Ad Serving, Video Players and a Premium Monetization Marketplace, has announced that it has finalized development to fully support and comply with the IAB tech lab's latest initiatives, making it the first of its kind to do so.

In April 2019, the IAB Tech Lab released two new technical specifications aimed at increasing brand safety and transparency as well as enhancing trust between partners within the AdTech ecosystem. Sellers.JSON and the OpenRTB Supply Chain object come as a package and are designed to give more confidence to both buyers and sellers.

The ultimate goal for these new initiatives is to verify the entities who are either direct sellers of, or intermediaries in the selected digital advertising opportunity for purchase and to allow buyers to see all parties who are selling or reselling a given bid request [1], thereby closing the gap that was left by their previous initiative: Ads.txt which was initially launched in May 2017.

As a leading Video Ad Server within the AdTech Ecosystem, Aniview's approach seeks to help its customers comply with these two initiatives by helping them create and completely managing the entire Supply.JSON file. In addition to that, it has already finalized development to add support in all the different types of integrations (VAST, OpenRTB and/or Prebid.js) for the SupplyChain object, initially intended just for RTB. And, as a Video SSP, aniview.com already supports the Sellers.JSON and SupplyChain object with all of their demand partners and with 100% coverage.

This move makes Aniview the first of its kind to provide full support for these new mechanisms.

Read more about Sellers.JSON and SupplyChain object in Aniview's blog or, for information on AniView's ad server, video player, content server and monetization solutions visit www.aniview.com .

About AniView:

Established in 2013, Aniview provides advanced video solutions to publishers, publisher networks, advertisers and advertising platforms on a global basis. Its patented technology can support desktop, mobile and VOD/OTT inventory types and currently serves over 10 billion monthly impressions. Aniview's innovative technology deploys best in class capabilities to enable engaging, high performance media and advertising delivery.

