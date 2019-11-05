Anivive and Basepaws form new partnership to study feline genetics and diabetes

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a pet pharmaceutical company, and Basepaws, a pet DNA sequencing company, have formed a new partnership to study feline genetics and diabetes. The companies are encouraging veterinarians and cat owners interested in participating to sign up on AniviveTrial.com.

"Participants will not only be helping advance feline diabetes research, but they will also receive a free genetic breed and health report about their cat," said Anivive's Founder and CEO, Dylan Balsz. "We are excited to work directly with cat owners to increase our understanding of diabetes. This partnership underscores how Anivive's software is accelerating the development of new pet medicines."

"Feline diabetes is a growing problem, but available treatments are expensive and rely mostly on symptom control through insulin therapy and dietary management," explained Anivive's Chief Medical Officer David Bruyette, DVM, DACVIM. "There is currently no clear understanding of the contribution of genetic factors to feline diabetes. This study offers cat owners the opportunity to take a direct role in developing genetics-based precision medicine tools aiming to improve and extend the lives of diabetic cats."

Beginning today, owners can visit AniviveTrial.com to complete a short survey about their cat's health. Anivive will mail eligible participants a free DNA collection kit. After collecting a DNA sample (a single saliva swab from their cat's mouth), owners mail the kit back with pre-paid postage. Anivive and Basepaws are covering the entire cost of the study, including the genetic test ($129 value).

"As a consumer pet health company, we focus on partnering with innovative companies like Anivive, who are leading research to advance our understanding of feline biology and improve the health management of cats around the world," said Basepaws' Chief Veterinary Officer Chris Menges, DVM, MPH.

Pet owners and their cats will help advance the development of new, targeted and potentially disease-modifying therapies, as well as genetics-based diagnostic tools for feline diabetes.

To learn more about this exciting new partnership and to join the movement to advance feline healthcare, please visit AniviveTrial.com/CatDNA.

About Anivive

Anivive Lifesciences is a veterinary pharmaceutical company focused on reshaping pet healthcare by bringing together experts in software development, veterinary medicine, and clinical research to accelerate the development of novel pet therapeutics. Currently, only 15% of pet diseases and conditions have an approved veterinary treatment. We create therapeutics for the other 85%. Anivive. "Smarter for pet health."

About Basepaws

Basepaws is a personalized pet health company that has developed the first consumer genetics test for cats. With a mission to improve and extend the lives of pets everywhere and help foster stronger bonds between humans and their pets, Basepaws offers pet owners insights into their cat's unique background, including detailed information about breeds, traits, health, and genetic markers for hereditary diseases. With new data from each CatKit completed, Basepaws' database continues to provide new and valuable information into genetic correlations and cat-specific diseases.

