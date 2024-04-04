WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, is set to unveil groundbreaking research at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress, where they will present findings on the development of the world's first systemic antifungal vaccine – A solution for both ends of the leash. The conference, taking place April 1-4, brings together leading experts and researchers from top scientists and life science companies around the globe to discuss advancements in vaccine development.

Anivive to Present Groundbreaking Research on First Systemic Antifungal Vaccine at World Vaccine Congress Post this World Vaccine Congress

Dr. Edward Robb, Chief Strategy Officer at Anivive will present for the team and focus on the critical need for effective antifungal vaccines, particularly in light of rising fungal infections worldwide and the challenges associated with developing a fungal vaccine. This collaborative effort, crossing public and private enterprises has delivered a significant breakthrough in the field of vaccinology and holds the potential to be a first to prevent a systemic fungal infection common to both dog and man.

Fungal infections pose a serious threat to public health, especially among immunocompromised individuals and those with underlying health conditions. Traditional treatment options often involve lengthy and costly therapies, with the risk of relapse and drug resistance. An antifungal vaccine offers a promising alternative by harnessing the body's immune system to prevent infection altogether.

Dr. Robb, whose extensive experience in vaccinology spans decades, leads a dedicated team of researchers at Anivive and collaboration with the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona. Their collaborative efforts have culminated in the development of a novel vaccine candidate that targets coccidioidomycosis fungal infections. A more common name Is Valley Fever.

The presentation by Dr. Robb will provide insights into the vaccine's mechanism of action, preclinical studies demonstrating efficacy, and microbial safety for this first systemic antifungal vaccine. Attendees can expect to gain valuable knowledge about the challenges and opportunities in antifungal vaccine development, as well as the future direction of this pioneering research.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against fungal infections," says Dr. Robb. "The development of an antifungal vaccine represents a transformative approach to combating these pervasive and often overlooked pathogens. I am honored to share our findings at the World Vaccine Congress and contribute to the global dialogue on vaccine innovation."

The World Vaccine Congress serves as a premier platform for sharing cutting-edge research and fostering collaboration among experts in the field of vaccinology. Dr. Robb's presentation addresses how supporting One Health can meet unmet medical needs by aligning animal, human and environmental health, and how this novel antifungal Valley Fever vaccine supports health on both ends of the leash.

For more information about Dr. Robb's presentation and the World Vaccine Congress, please visit Anivive.com

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive is a pet pharmaceutical company at the intersection of biotech, AI, software, and veterinary medicine. Our proprietary software platform accelerates the development of new, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. Anivive's pipeline includes 8+ first-in-class therapeutics for three critical areas: Oncology, Anti-Virals and Anti-Fungal Vaccines. To learn more visit www.anivive.com

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.