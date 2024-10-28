Anixa Biosciences and Cleveland Clinic to Present Additional Data from Phase 1 Study of Breast Cancer Vaccine at the 39th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced a presentation of additional data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its breast cancer vaccine at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, being held virtually and in Houston, Texas, from November 6-10, 2024. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic with funding by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense. The presentation, titled "Phase I Trial of alpha-lactalbumin vaccine in high risk operable triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and patients at high genetic risk for TNBC," will be presented by Dr. Emily Rhoades, FDA/IND Trial Program Manager at Cleveland Clinic.

Details of the poster presentation can be found below:

Poster Title: Phase I Trial of alpha-lactalbumin vaccine in high risk operable triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and patients at high genetic risk for TNBC

Abstract #: 631

Date/Time: November 8, 2024, 12:15 p.m. CT

After the data is presented, Anixa will make the poster presentation available on its website and through a public announcement.

About Anixa Bioscience's Breast Cancer Vaccine

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine takes advantage of endogenously produced proteins that have a function at certain times in life, but then become "retired" and disappear from the body. One such protein is a breast-specific lactation protein, α-lactalbumin, which is no longer found post-lactation in normal, aging tissues, but is present in certain breast cancers. Activating the immune system against this "retired" protein provides preemptive immune protection against emerging breast tumors that express α-lactalbumin. The vaccine also contains an adjuvant that activates an innate immune response, which allows the immune system to mount a response against emerging tumors to prevent them from growing.

Initial Phase 1 data was presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2023. The data showed no safety concerns, with protocol defined immune responses observed in a majority of patients.

The Phase 1 trial is conducted in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense. Anixa is the exclusive worldwide licensee of the novel breast cancer vaccine technology developed at Cleveland Clinic. The grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense was provided to Cleveland Clinic.

This vaccine technology was invented by the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, who was the Mort and Iris November Distinguished Chair in Innovative Breast Cancer Research in the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Cleveland Clinic exclusively licensed this technology to Anixa Biosciences. The Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

[email protected]

408-708-9808

