Anixa Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Idaho Urologic Institute on Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced its collaboration with Idaho Urologic Institute, PA (IUI) in the Cchek™ early cancer detection study. IUI will provide patient samples for Anixa's ongoing prostate cancer study, including support of clinical validation of Anixa's Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test.

IUI is one of several sites across the U.S. participating in this study. Dr. Lisa Parillo will serve as the Principal Investigator for the study at IUI.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Anixa, stated, "We are pleased to have IUI join our expanding group of Cchek™ collaboration partners. Our large and growing team of influential collaborators has been key to the development of our artificial intelligence driven liquid biopsy for early cancer detection. We look forward to IUI's participation as we continue the clinical validation phase of the Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test, in preparation for commercial launch later this year."

About Cchek™

Cchek™ is an early cancer detection technology, which measures a patient's immunological response to a malignancy by analyzing immune system cells in peripheral blood. The goal is to utilize the technology to determine a patient's cancer status from a simple blood draw, eliminating the need for a biopsy, which can be an expensive, painful and invasive procedure. Further, conventional methods using current cancer screening tests often lack accuracy and reliability. Anixa's orthogonal approach using flow cytometry coupled with artificial intelligence provides an alternative method with greater affordability, efficacy and efficiency. To date, Anixa has successfully used Cchek™ to detect the presence of 20 different cancers including lung, colon, breast and prostate. The robust cancer detection performance of Cchek™ makes it a platform from which multiple cancer diagnostic tests may be developed. The first such test, a prostate cancer confirmation test, is slated for commercial launch by the end of 2019.

Idaho Urologic Institute, PA

Dedicated to providing Idaho's most advanced urologic care for men, women and children, the Idaho Urologic Institute was established in 2005. The facility features an outpatient surgery center, outpatient diagnostic imaging services, clinical research department, full-service reference lab that includes a comprehensive infertility lab, and a technologically advanced radiation oncology care center.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

