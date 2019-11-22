Anixa Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Urology Centers of Alabama on Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced a collaboration with Urology Centers of Alabama (UCA) in the Cchek™ early prostate cancer detection study. UCA will provide patient samples in Anixa's ongoing study, including support of clinical validation of Anixa's Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test.

UCA is one of several sites across the U.S. participating in this study. Dr. Charles Edward Bugg, Jr. will serve as the Principal Investigator at UCA.

Amit Kumar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Anixa, stated, "We are pleased to have another highly regarded urology practice join our team of collaboration partners. We look forward to UCA's participation as we continue the clinical validation phase of the Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test in preparation for commercial launch later this year."

About Cchek™

Cchek™ is an early cancer detection technology, that measures a patient's immunological response to a malignancy by analyzing immune system cells in peripheral blood. The goal is to utilize the technology to determine a patient's cancer status from a simple blood draw, eliminating the need for a biopsy, which can be an expensive, painful and invasive procedure. Further, conventional methods using current cancer screening tests often lack accuracy and reliability. Anixa's orthogonal approach using flow cytometry coupled with artificial intelligence provides an alternative method that offers improved affordability, efficacy and efficiency. To date, Anixa has successfully used Cchek™ to detect the presence of 20 different cancers including lung, colon, breast and prostate. The robust cancer detection performance of Cchek™ makes it a platform from which multiple cancer diagnostic tests may be developed. The first such test, a prostate cancer confirmation test, is slated for commercial launch by the end of 2019.

Urology Centers of Alabama

For over 60 years, Urology Centers of Alabama has been committed to providing the highest quality medical services in a compassionate and caring environment. With 24 skilled urologists, two urogynecologists, two radiation oncologist, one medical oncologist, one pathologist, a team of physicians' assistants and nurse practitioners and over 160 employees, the practice has earned a well deserved reputation for excellence.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

