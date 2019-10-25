Anixa Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Urology San Antonio on Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced its collaboration with Urology San Antonio, PA in Anixa's ongoing Cchek™ prostate cancer study.

Urology San Antonio, PA joins a large and growing team of collaborators advancing the Cchek™ liquid biopsy technology toward commercialization.

Study enrollment will be led by board-certified urologist Dr. David R. Talley.

"We are excited to join Anixa's Cchek™ prostate cancer study, and through this collaboration we hope to improve patient care," stated Dr. Talley. "Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men, and if detected early, has a better chance of successful treatment. While several advancements have been made in recent years, there is much room for improvement in detecting the disease early and efficiently."

Dr. Amit Kumar, Anixa's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to have Urology San Antonio join our Cchek™ prostate cancer study. The continued addition of influential physicians and urology practices to our team of collaborators is key to the eventual commercialization of our Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test. We are confident this technology utilizing flow cytometry coupled with artificial intelligence to detect cancer early will make a significant impact in the overall testing paradigm."

About Cchek™

Cchek™ is an early cancer detection technology, which measures a patient's immunological response to a malignancy by analyzing immune system cells in peripheral blood. The goal is to utilize the technology to determine a patient's cancer status from a simple blood draw, eliminating the need for a biopsy, which can be an expensive, painful and invasive procedure. Further, conventional methods using current cancer screening tests often lack accuracy and reliability. Anixa's orthogonal approach using flow cytometry coupled with artificial intelligence provides an alternative method with greater affordability, efficacy and efficiency. To date, Anixa has successfully used Cchek™ to detect the presence of 20 different cancers including lung, colon, breast and prostate. The robust cancer detection performance of Cchek™ makes it a platform from which multiple cancer diagnostic tests may be developed. The first such test, a prostate cancer confirmation test, is slated for commercial launch by the end of 2019.

About Urology San Antonio, PA

Urology San Antonio, PA, established in 1996, is the largest urology practice in South Texas with thirty physicians and over 270 employees at seven urology clinics. Urology San Antonio's strategic and day-to-day operations are guided by three core principles: provide excellent patient care and service, offer excellent quality of life for partners and employees, and create profit with integrity.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing a cancer immunotherapy program, which uses chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, a novel type of CAR-T. Its Cchek™ liquid biopsy technology is a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. This technology enables cancer detection in its earliest stages in efforts to treat patients when the disease is most curable. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

