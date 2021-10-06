Anixa Biosciences Announces First Chinese Patent on its CAR-T Cancer Therapy Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) ("Anixa"), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a Notification of Grant of Patent Right on Anixa's novel Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell (CAR-T) cancer treatment technology, known as its Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-cell, or CER-T approach, or more specifically, "Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor-Mediated CAR-T technology," which has been licensed from The Wistar Institute and is being developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.

The patent is titled, "Methods and Compositions for Treating Cancer," and the inventors are Drs. Jose Conejo-Garcia and Alfredo Perales-Puchalt, both formerly of The Wistar Institute. Dr. Conejo-Garcia is Chair of the Department of Immunology at Moffitt Cancer Center and Dr. Perales-Puchalt is Vice President of R&D at Geneos Therapeutics. The patent is assigned to The Wistar Institute and Anixa Biosciences' majority-owned subsidiary, Certainty Therapeutics, Inc. is the exclusive, world-wide licensee.

Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "We are pleased to receive this notification from the CNIPA, and we are happy to see our CAR-T technology receive additional intellectual property protection in markets outside the U.S. This patent notification follows our announcement last week in which the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance broadening protection of Anixa's CER-T approach. Our novel CAR-T technology takes advantage of specific hormone-to-hormone receptor biology to address malignancies and holds promise to be the first successful CAR-T therapy against solid tumors. While our initial focus is the treatment of ovarian cancer—with clinical trials expected to begin before year-end—the technology covered by the patent is broad and may have applicability in treating other solid tumors by exploiting an anti-angiogenesis mechanism of action."

About Anixa's CER-T approach (Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor-Mediated CAR-T technology)

Anixa's Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell (CAR-T) Technology approach, known as "Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor (FSHR)-mediated CAR-T technology," is an autologous cell therapy comprised of engineered T-cells that target the follicle stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). FSHR is found at immunologically relevant levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries. Since the target is a hormone receptor, and the target-binding domain is derived from its natural ligand, this technology is also known as CER-T (Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-cell) therapy, a new type of CAR-T.

The therapy based on this technology was recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Phase 1 clinical testing.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

646-751-4363

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Mike Catelani

[email protected]

408-708-9808

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

