Anixa Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance for Additional Cancer Detection Technology Patent

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on using the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for an additional cancer detection technology patent. This patent provides broader coverage for the use of Anixa's technology in a wider range of applications and protects critical new improvements developed for Anixa's cancer detection technology. This patented technology is a key component of Cchek™, Anixa's early cancer detection platform that utilizes flow cytometry and artificial intelligence.

The patent is titled, "METHODS FOR USING ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORK ANALYSIS ON FLOW CYTOMETRY DATA FOR CANCER DIAGNOSIS," and the inventors are Dr. Amit Kumar, John Roop, Anthony Campisi, and Dr. George Dominguez. This patent is assigned wholly to Anixa.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Anixa's Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to receive further patent protection on our liquid biopsy technology. We plan to launch the first product utilizing this technology, a prostate cancer confirmatory test, in the third quarter of this year." Dr. Kumar continued, "Today, I will be presenting this technology including the latest data at the Molecular Medicine TriConference in San Francisco."

Anixa, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, when it is most curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the Cchek™ platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. Anixa also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

