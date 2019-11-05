Anixa Biosciences Announces Patent Issued for its Breast Cancer Vaccine

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 10,463,724 titled "Breast Cancer Vaccine."

The lead inventor on the patent is Dr. Vincent Tuohy of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at the Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute and also the Mort and Iris November Distinguished Chair in Innovative Breast Cancer Research. The patent is assigned to the Cleveland Clinic and Anixa Biosciences is the exclusive world-wide licensee. This patent is one of several patents and patent applications in the portfolio licensed to Anixa Biosciences from the Cleveland Clinic, covering the innovative breast cancer vaccine technology.

"We are pleased that this key patent has been issued for technology, which we hope may eliminate breast cancer," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Anixa. "This patent covers Dr. Tuohy's method of protecting women from developing breast cancer by vaccinating against a protein that is "retired" from service after a woman has stopped lactating, only to reappear later in life in many forms of breast cancer, especially triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease. We look forward to progressing towards major breakthroughs in the prevention of breast cancer."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

