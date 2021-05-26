Anixa Biosciences Announces Support from the National Cancer Institute for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Developed by Cleveland Clinic

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that its ovarian cancer vaccine technology is part of an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Anixa Biosciences holds an exclusive worldwide license from Cleveland Clinic for this vaccine technology.

The award from the NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, was made to Cleveland Clinic through the NCI-PREVENT program.

The PREVENT program is a peer-reviewed agent development program designed to support preclinical development of innovative interventions and biomarkers for cancer prevention and interception towards clinical trials. The scientific and financial resources of the PREVENT program will be allocated to four general milestones as follows:

Milestone 1: Immunogenicity and efficacy testing of the vaccine in mouse model

Milestone 2: Development of the expression vector for optimal vaccine production

Milestone 3: cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing of vaccine and pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration

Milestone 4: IND enabling cGLP (current Good Laboratory Practice) studies and IND filing

All of this work will be performed at NCI facilities, by NCI scientific staff with NCI financial resources. Milestone 1 will begin shortly after execution of contracts and design of experiments. Milestones 2-4 will be performed successively as progress is achieved.

The technology subject to the application titled, Immunoprevention of Human Epithelial Ovarian Carcinoma (EOC), was invented by a research team led by Dr. Vincent Tuohy of Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Dr. Tuohy stated, "This peer-reviewed collaboration will provide us the vast laboratory and financial resources of the NCI to aid in the development of our vaccine. Our vision with this technology is to eliminate ovarian cancer worldwide, especially since women who suffer from ovarian cancer tend to have poor outcomes."

Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, "This technology along with Dr. Tuohy's breast cancer vaccine have the potential to eliminate two of the most common malignancies in women. We continue to be pleased to be collaborating on these programs."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

