Anixa Biosciences Announces VA North Texas Health Care System to Join Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that the VA North Texas Health Care System and its non-profit affiliate, the Dallas VA Research Corporation, have joined Anixa's ongoing prostate cancer Cchek™ study. Study enrollment will be led by Dr. Manoj Reddy, Radiation Oncologist, and Dr. Jeffrey Gahan, Chief of Robotic Surgery.

"We are pleased to see the continued expansion in Cchek™ collaboration partners to now include the VA North Texas Health Care System. We look forward to working with Dr. Reddy and Dr. Gahan as we further the development of our artificial intelligence based prostate cancer diagnostic test," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, CEO of Anixa.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program, which uses chimeric endocrine receptor t-cell (CER-T) technology, a novel type of CAR-T, and a cancer vaccine technology focused specifically on triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease. Anixa's diagnostics portfolio includes the CchekTM liquid biopsy technology, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

