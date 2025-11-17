Anixa Biosciences Announces World Health Organization (WHO) Approval of International Non-Proprietary Name for its CAR-T Therapy, Marking a Key Milestone Toward Global Recognition and Future Commercialization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved "liraltagene autoleucel" for the non-proprietary name of the Company's novel FSHR-targeted CAR-T therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer. The INN nomenclature scheme for CAR-T cell therapies follows a two-word structure describing the gene and cell component.

"The assignment of the non-proprietary name represents an important step in the development and potential future commercialization of our CAR-T therapy. The INN naming process meticulously evaluates proposed drug names for adherence to nomenclature guidelines and potential conflicts, followed by expert consensus and public review. With this INN approval, we have the ability to establish a universally recognized and conflict-free non-proprietary drug name for our CAR-T therapy," said Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on the successful execution of our ongoing Phase 1 trial of liraltagene autoleucel for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and look forward to commencing the 5th dose cohort in the coming weeks. The Phase 1 study is being conducted in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center."

Each INN name is unique and is used to identify active pharmaceutical ingredients. Each active substance that is to be marketed as a pharmaceutical must be granted a unique name of worldwide acceptability to ensure the clear identification, safe prescription and dispensing of medicines to patients. Anixa will transition to the use of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, in future communications.

Jose R. Conejo-Garcia, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Immunology in the Department of Integrative Immunobiology at the Duke University School of Medicine and the co-inventor of Anixa's CAR-T technology, stated, "It is gratifying to see this technology advance under Anixa's guidance and through the work being performed at Moffitt Cancer Center. Receiving its non-proprietary name from the WHO is an exciting step in the process toward commercialization of this technology."

About liraltagene autoleucel

Liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, is a follicle stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR)-mediated chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) technology that targets FSHR, which is exclusively expressed on normal ovarian cells, tumor vasculature, and certain cancer cells. Since the target is a hormone (chimeric endocrine) receptor, and the target-binding domain is derived from its natural ligand, this technology is also known as CER-T (chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell) therapy, a new type of CAR-T. Liraltagene autoleucel is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human trial (NCT05316129) that is enrolling adult women with recurrent ovarian cancer who have progressed after at least two prior therapies. The study is designed to evaluate safety, identify the maximum tolerated dose, and monitor clinical activity. Lira-cel is based on technology exclusively licensed to Anixa by The Wistar Institute.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:

Mike Catelani

President, COO & CFO

[email protected]

408-708-9808

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.