Anixa Biosciences Appoints Dr. Pamela Garzone As Chief Development Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today the appointment of Pamela D. Garzone, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Garzone will oversee Anixa's vaccine and therapeutic development programs and will report to the CEO.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Garzone join Anixa at this pivotal and exciting time for the company," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "Pam's clinical experience will be instrumental as we enter clinical trials with our preventative breast cancer vaccine and our ovarian cancer CAR-T treatment."

Dr. Garzone is a senior pharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of diverse experience in the industry and is recognized for her strategic, scientific, clinical and regulatory leadership in drug development. Prior to joining Anixa, Dr. Garzone held executive roles in clinical development with several companies, including Calibr, a division of the Scripps Research Institute, and Pfizer. She previously held positions of increasing responsibility at companies such as Elan Pharmaceuticals and Genetics Institute, starting her industry career at Genentech. Prior to her industry experience, she was an Assistant Professor, Pharmacy and Therapeutics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. She earned a B.S. degree in Pharmacy from Purdue University and an M.S. in Pharmacy Practice from the University of Pittsburgh. She received her Ph.D. in Clinical Science from the University of Pittsburgh. In 2019, she was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus of University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.

Dr. Garzone stated, "I am excited and honored to join the team at Anixa, as the company transitions from a pre-clinical company to a clinical company. I am looking forward to helping advance Anixa's programs, especially the breast cancer vaccine which is about to enter clinical trials shortly."

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

