Anixa Biosciences CEO Featured on "Target: Cancer Podcast" by Oncologist Dr. Sanjay Juneja

Dr. Amit Kumar interviewed in latest episode, 'The Vaccine That Could End Breast Cancer'

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced a podcast interview of Anixa Chairman and CEO Dr. Amit Kumar by oncologist Dr. Sanjay Juneja, with more than 500,000 followers through his media brand 'TheOncDoc.' The interview is broadly available on podcast platforms and can be viewed now on YouTube.

In the "Target: Cancer Podcast," Dr. Juneja interviews Dr. Kumar about 'The Vaccine That Could End Breast Cancer.' The doctors discuss the unique science behind Anixa's vaccine technology, which enables the immune system to destroy cancer cells at the earliest stage and prevent them from growing and spreading to surrounding tissues and structures. Commenting on the potential for Anixa's vaccines, Dr. Juneja stated, "It would be wonderful if we could do for cancer what we have done for infectious diseases."

"It was a pleasure to join Dr. Juneja on his internationally-accessed Target: Cancer Podcast channel," said Dr. Amit Kumar. "His forum for the fight against cancer illuminates the best ideas in cancer research that offer the best possibilities for patients and the medical community. I was proud to share our groundbreaking science for cancer vaccination and the value it holds."

Dr. Sanjay Juneja is a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist currently practicing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visit Dr. Juneja at sjunejamd.com and @theoncdoc on social media platforms.

About Target: Cancer Podcast

Target: Cancer is a channel where people can learn about all the newest technologies and treatments for cancer. Combining technology, doctors, and patients together in a way that is collaborative, informative, and enlightening.

The podcast was conceived and is produced by health data innovator, xCures. The host, Dr. Juneja and guests talk about the future of cancer treatment, addressing questions like, 'what does that future look like?', and 'why isn't it here now?' Everyone is terrified of cancer, but if the medical community is able to understand it better and know how to win the battle, it's going to give patients and doctors the assurance they desire.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

