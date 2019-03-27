Anixa Biosciences CEO to Present at the New York Academy of Sciences Symposium on Cancer Immunotherapy

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Amit Kumar, CEO of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on using the body's immune system to fight cancer, will participate in a panel presentation discussing the latest science in immunotherapy at a two day symposium titled, "Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy," hosted by the New York Academy of Sciences on May 14–15, 2019.

The panel presentation, "Will CAR-T cell Therapies, Bispecific Antibodies or TILs be more Beneficial for Solid Tumors?" will focus on a discussion about immunotherapy's potential for addressing solid tumors. Additional panel participants include Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Maria Fardis, PhD, MBA, Iovance Biotherapeutics. Other speakers at the conference include James Allison, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Philip Greenburg, MD, Fred Hutchison Cancer Center and Lisa Butterfield, PhD, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Dr. Sara Donnelly, Program Manager at the Academy and conference organizer said, "Immuno-oncology promises a revolution in the way we treat cancer. This two-day symposium will convene leading experts in cancer immunotherapy to discuss cutting-edge findings in the broad area of combination therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies." More information about the meeting, other participants, and registration can be found at: https://www.nyas.org/Immunotherapy2019.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, when it is most curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the Cchek™ platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. Anixa also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

About the New York Academy of Sciences

The New York Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science, technology, and society worldwide. With more than 20,000 members in 100 countries around the world, the Academy is creating a global community of science for the benefit of humanity. The Academy's core mission is to advance scientific knowledge, positively impact the major global challenges of society with science-based solutions, and increase the number of scientifically informed individuals in society at large. Please visit us online at www.nyas.org. Twitter: @NYASciences

