Anixa Biosciences Commences Collaboration with Potomac Urology Center on Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that Potomac Urology Center, PC ("PUC") has joined its Cchek™ early cancer detection study. PUC will provide patient samples for Anixa's ongoing prostate cancer study, including support of clinical validation of Anixa's Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test.

Dr. Nilay M. Gandhi, who will serve as the Principal Investigator at PUC for the study, stated, "We're excited to take part in the development of Anixa's Cchek™ prostate cancer detection test and we look forward to the impact this test may have on improving patient care."

"We are pleased to have PUC join us as a key collaborator in the development of Cchek™, our artificial intelligence driven liquid biopsy for early cancer detection," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, CEO of Anixa. "Further, we look forward to PUC's participation as we prepare for the commercial launch of our Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation test later this year."

PUC is an expert urology practice committed to providing the highest quality care to patients throughout the Northern Virginia area in the diagnosis and treatment of urology related conditions.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor t-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

