Anixa Biosciences Congratulates Director, Dr. Arnold Baskies for His Appointment to the WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that Director, Dr. Arnold Baskies has been appointed to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative.

Dr. Baskies is an ardent fighter against cancer. At the individual patient level he has battled cancer as a surgical oncologist for over three decades. He has also had an instrumental affiliation with the American Cancer Society (ACS), the largest non-profit organization battling cancer. At ACS he served in many roles including the corporate Board of Directors, as well as Chairman of the Board. In his new role with the WHO, Dr. Baskies will have an opportunity to impact breast cancer on the global stage.

Dr. Baskies is a fellowship trained surgical oncologist with special interests in breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and melanoma. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at Boston University. He graduated from the Boston University School of Medicine, and completed his surgical residency at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Baskies also completed a fellowship in surgical oncology at the National Cancer Institute where he performed some of the earliest research on T-cells and the field that is now known as immunotherapy.

Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences stated, "We are pleased that Arnie will be working with the WHO on the Global Breast Cancer Initiative. We are also humbled by his continued contribution to our company as a member of our Board. Breast cancer is now the most common malignancy diagnosed in the world. Our breast cancer vaccine that we are developing in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic and the U.S. Department of Defense is expected to begin clinical testing shortly. It would be wonderful if we could provide the women of our world with a powerful tool that could prevent the occurrence of breast cancer."

Dr. Baskies stated, "I am honored to be working with the WHO in this capacity, and I look forward to aid in preventing breast cancer and improving the outcomes and lives of those that are diagnosed. The medical and scientific advances in breast cancer are going to be revolutionary in the coming years, and we hope Anixa and its partners will make important contributions."

More information about the WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative can be found at: https://www.who.int/news/item/08-03-2021-new-global-breast-cancer-initiative-highlights-renewed-commitment-to-improve-survival.

