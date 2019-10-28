Anixa Biosciences Names Novartis Executive Dr. Emanuele Ostuni to Scientific Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced the appointment of Emanuele Ostuni, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Ostuni is Head of Europe for Cell and Gene Therapies at Novartis Oncology, where he oversees all commercialization aspects of the division's portfolio in Europe, including Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy. Dr. Ostuni has been with Novartis since 2012 in various executive roles. Previously he held positions with Nano Terra, McKinsey & Co., and Surface Logix. Dr. Ostuni was also the co-founder of Enumeral Biomedical and served on its board of directors through its public listing in 2014. Dr. Ostuni earned a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Harvard University and a bachelor's and master's degree in Chemistry from Georgetown University.

"We are pleased to have such an accomplished and experienced leader in the cell therapy field join our Scientific Advisory Board," stated Amit Kumar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Anixa. "Anixa seeks to add relevant expertise to its advisory board as we near the beginning of clinical trials for our products, including our CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer, which is partnered with the Moffit Cancer Center and the Wistar Institute. Dr. Ostuni's experience in CAR-T cell therapy development, partnering and commercialization will be invaluable to us as we move our therapy forward."

"I look forward to working with Anixa's broad portfolio of technologies, given its potential to improve the lives of many cancer patients, and in particular its CAR-T approach for treating solid tumors," commented Dr. Ostuni. "I am excited to offer my experience and expertise to advance this novel approach through the clinical process and, should the data prove favorable, enable the millions of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer the opportunity to benefit from this potentially groundbreaking therapy."

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

