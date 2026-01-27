Anixa Biosciences Receives Notice of Allowance from Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) for Patent Covering Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

Notice of Allowance marks first Mexican patent to be issued on Anixa Breast Cancer Vaccine

Expands global intellectual property coverage in markets with greater late-stage breast cancer diagnoses and higher triple-negative breast cancer incidence rates

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent related to its breast cancer vaccine technology. This patent, exclusively licensed from Cleveland Clinic, will provide composition of matter protection for the Company's novel approach to breast cancer treatment and prevention in Mexico.

With this allowance, Anixa continues to expand the international scope of its intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Mexican patent complements patents issued in the United States and other key global jurisdictions, and represents an important step toward future regulatory and commercial efforts outside the U.S.

"This newly allowed patent continues the broad international recognition of the novelty and potential of our breast cancer vaccine," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "As we continue clinical development in the U.S., our growing international patent estate further strengthens our ability to pursue global opportunities and potentially partner with larger pharmaceutical companies for worldwide commercialization."

Breast cancer is typically diagnosed at later stages in Mexico than in the U.S., causing challenges for patients and their physicians. Further, Mexican women have a higher incidence rate of triple-negative breast cancer—the most lethal form of breast cancer.

Anixa's vaccine is based on immunizing against human α-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is aberrantly expressed in certain types of breast cancer. This "retired" protein strategy, developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed exclusively to Anixa, aims to selectively prime the immune system to prevent tumor formation while avoiding harm to normal tissue.

By reinforcing its global patent estate, Anixa is laying the groundwork for future international development and commercialization strategies. The Company's broader vaccine platform also targets other high-incidence cancers and is designed to transform how the medical community approaches cancer prevention.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

