Anixa Biosciences Strengthens International Patent Protection for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology with Canadian Notice of Allowance

Allowed patent covers technology designed to elicit an AMHR2-specific immune response for the prevention or treatment of ovarian cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent covering key aspects of Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine technology.

The allowed patent, exclusively licensed from Cleveland Clinic, includes methods of administering an immunogenic composition comprising a nucleic acid encoding the anti-Müllerian hormone receptor 2 (AMHR2) polypeptide to elicit an AMHR2-specific immune response to prevent or treat ovarian cancer.

Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine, being developed in a collaboration between Cleveland Clinic and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), represents a novel approach to preventing and treating ovarian cancer, particularly among high-risk populations such as those carrying BRCA mutations or with a family history of the disease.

The Canadian Notice of Allowance expands the international scope of Anixa's intellectual property portfolio around its ovarian cancer vaccine technology and complements the Company's existing patent protection in the United States. In July 2025, Anixa announced the issuance of U.S. Patent Number 12,357,593 covering key aspects of its ovarian cancer vaccine technology, including broad claims related to methods of eliciting an immune response targeting AMHR2.

"This Canadian Notice of Allowance further strengthens the international patent protection around our ovarian cancer vaccine program and supports the novelty of our AMHR2-targeted immunoprevention approach," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "Together with our U.S. patent protection for ovarian cancer vaccine technology and our separate intellectual property portfolio for breast cancer vaccine technology, this allowance supports our strategy of building a broad cancer vaccine platform based on retired-protein targets. Our breast cancer vaccine recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense and conducted in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, in which all primary endpoints were met."

Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine is based on immunizing against AMHR2, a protein expressed in normal ovaries prior to menopause and also aberrantly expressed in certain types of ovarian cancer. This "retired" protein strategy, developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed exclusively to Anixa, is designed to train the immune system to recognize and target cells associated with ovarian cancer while seeking to avoid harm to normal tissue.

By expanding its patent protection in Canada, Anixa is continuing to build a broader international intellectual property position around its cancer vaccine technologies. The Company believes this intellectual property foundation is important as it evaluates future clinical, regulatory and strategic development opportunities for its vaccine programs.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.