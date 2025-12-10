Anixa Biosciences to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Monday, December 15, 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Amit Kumar, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 1:00pm ET.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Robert Sassoon, Managing Director – Healthcare at Water Tower Research, and will cover several topics, including:

The final data from Anixa's Phase 1 breast cancer vaccine trial—data which will have been presented on December 11, 2025, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Implications for the application of the retired protein strategy for cancer vaccines

Next steps for vaccine development

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at: Webinar Registration - Zoom

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

