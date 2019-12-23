Anixa Biosciences to Present at Biotech Showcase 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer, today announced that its chief executive officer, Dr. Amit Kumar, will present at the Biotech Showcase 2020 conference being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

During the presentation, Dr. Kumar will highlight recent corporate and commercial achievements, including the U.S. launch of Anixa's Cchek™ Prostate Cancer Confirmation (Cchek™ PCC) test, as well as anticipated milestones for its CAR-T based ovarian cancer therapeutic and breast cancer vaccine programs.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2020 Date: Monday, January 13, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. (PST) Track: Franciscan A Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Anixa will also host one-on-one meetings with investors and industry stakeholders during the event. Please contact Miriam Miller at Tiberend Strategic Advisors for availability or to follow-up after the conference.

Biotech Showcase is one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor and partnering conferences, bringing together biopharmaceutical and life sciences company executives, investors, sector analysts, bankers and industry stakeholders. More than 400 presentations from mid-, small- and micro-cap public and private companies are expected to present at the event. Qualified investors and buy- and sell-side analysts are invited to request a complimentary registration to attend Biotech Showcase and its sister event, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase. For more information click here.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

