Anixa Biosciences to Present at the CYTO 2019 - 34th Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on using the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that it will present updated data from its study utilizing Cchek™, its artificial intelligence (AI) driven early cancer detection technology, at CYTO 2019 – 34th Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The conference will be held June 22-26, 2019 and will be attended by world leading experts across the field of cytometry.

Title: Combining Machine Learning (ML) with Flow Cytometry Based Immunophenotyping: A Novel Liquid Biopsy Aid for Identifying the Risk for Prostate Cancer (PCa)



First Author: George A. Dominguez, PhD, Senior Clinical Research Scientist



Viewing Times: Monday, June 24 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Presenting Time: Tuesday, June 25 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Program No.: 340



Poster Board No.: B202

The presentation will focus on the continuing progress of Anixa's Cchek™ technology that combines the fields of flow cytometry with artificial intelligence, featuring new data and insights into its application for early prostate cancer detection.

"We are pleased to continue presenting data, on our liquid biopsy technology for early cancer detection, as we progress toward the launch of our first commercial test for prostate cancer," stated Amit Kumar, PhD, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing a cancer immunotherapy program, which uses chimeric endocrine receptor t-cell (CER-T) technology, a novel type of CAR-T. It is also developing the Cchek™ liquid biopsy technology, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. This technology enables cancer detection in its earliest stages in efforts to treat patients when the disease is most curable. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) (https://isac-net.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Arlington, VA. The purpose of the ISAC is to promote: development of cytometry; transfer of methodologies; and exchange scientific and technical information. Cytometry is broadly defined as the characterization and measurement of cells and cellular constituents for biological, diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

