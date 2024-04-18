Anixa Biosciences Welcomes Celebrity Oncologist Dr. Sanjay Juneja to its Cancer Business Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Juneja, MD to its Cancer Business Advisory Board.

Sanjay Juneja, MD

Anixa Chairman and CEO Dr. Amit Kumar stated, "Dr. Juneja is an accomplished medical oncologist who has earned status as a top media personality on cancer prevention and treatment innovations. His influence has earned him invitations to help shape healthcare policy, and, most importantly, his public voice empowers cancer patients with knowledge, support, and hope. We anticipate that Sanjay's rapidly growing national profile will aid in educating the cancer community about the novelty of our vaccines and therapeutics. His broad reach will be beneficial to Anixa as we advance our programs, including enrollment and site recruitment for our current and upcoming clinical trials."

Dr. Sanjay Juneja is a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist currently practicing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is the host of the internationally engaged 'Target: Cancer Podcast,' and carries over one-half million followers through his media brand 'TheOncDoc.'

"I am looking forward to participating and helping Anixa advance the novel cancer vaccines and therapeutics they are developing. I am especially looking forward to helping the company educate the cancer community of physisicans, researchers, and patients about Anixa's landscape changing approach," Dr. Juneja stated.

Dr. Juneja served on the White House Leaders in Social Media roundtable and has been featured by The Washington Post, CNBC, PBS, and WebMD, among many others. He is an active international keynote speaker on the importance of collaborative and democratized education, and an advocate for health equity with policies on both a federal and state level. Dr. Juneja is an editorial board member for the peer-reviewed research journal AI in Precision Oncology, and a contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine. In Louisiana, he was recognized as a winner of Business Report's 2022 Forty under 40, and ranked among the Capital Region's Top 500 Most Influential Leaders in 2023.

Anixa Biosciences' Cancer Business Advisory Board is an elite group that includes members such as Karen Knudsen, Ph.D., current CEO of the American Cancer Society; Gary Reedy, previous CEO of the American Cancer Society; Mike Shepard, Ph.D., inventor of Herceptin; and many others. The full membership and corresponding biographies can be found in the About section of the Anixa website.

Visit Dr. Juneja at sjunejamd.com and @theoncdoc on social media platforms.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR- T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward- looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

