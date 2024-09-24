Anixter Center Welcomes Three New Board Members

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anixter Center is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors: Kimberly Harris-Mooring, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at RISE; Whitney Mercilus, Founder and CEO of Merci Capital; and Steve Parker, Founder and Principal Advisor A6 Outcomes, a strategic advisory firm.

"Anixter is privileged to welcome these remarkable leaders to our Board," said Samantha Handley, President and CEO of Anixter Center. "Their extensive and diverse experience in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors will significantly strengthen our board and enhance our mission as we strive to transform expectations."

Kimberly Harris-Mooring

Kimberly Harris-Mooring is the Senior Vice President of People & Culture at RISE Media, where she shapes and executes the HR strategy for this global media firm. Her previous roles include Chief Administrative Officer at the Cook County Assessor's Office and Vice President/Senior HR Project & Strategic Programs Manager at First Midwest Bank. Harris-Mooring holds an MBA with a concentration in HR from Keller Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's in business management from Cardinal Stritch University. She also has earned multiple HR certifications, including SPHR, SHRM-SCP, and ODCP. In addition, she serves as Secretary on the Executive Board for Chicago SHRM.

Whitney Mercilus

Whitney Mercilus is the Founder and CEO of Merci Capital, specializing in commercial real estate with over $30 million in assets under management in just four years. Prior to his entrepreneurial success, Mercilus had a notable NFL career with the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, for ten seasons, earning accolades such as the 2016 Second Team All-Pro and a 2019 Pro-Bowl Alternate. He is currently pursuing an Executive MBA at Northwestern Kellogg School of Management. Mercilus was also the founder of "WithMerci," a foundation that has raised over $700,000 for families of children with disabilities and was a finalist for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Steve Parker

Steve Parker is the Founder and Principal Advisor at A6 Outcomes, a strategic advisory firm. A former Army officer, with over twenty years of executive leadership and program management experience. Steve served in Europe, Asia, Africa and Iraq. He held the role of Battalion Commander in the 10th Mountain Division and concluded his uniformed service as the Senior Military Advisor for the Africa Center for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University. Steve was appointed a White House Fellow by President George W. Bush and later served in the Office of First Lady Michelle Obama, as the Executive Director of Joining Forces. A West Point graduate with a Master's degree from Yale University, Parker has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal and serves on the boards of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, organizations dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

About Anixter Center

The Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center is a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to serving over 7,000 individuals annually in the Chicago metropolitan area. We advocate for people with disabilities, mental health needs, and those who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing. Our vision is to foster inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. For more information, visit www.anixter.org, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@AnixterCenter). For information about the Chicago Hearing Society, visit www.ChicagoHearingSociety.org

