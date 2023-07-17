ANJALI SUD TO LEAD TUBI AS NEW CEO

News provided by

Fox Corporation

17 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

Sud Joins as Tubi Becomes the Most Watched Free TV and Movie
Streaming Service in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free ad-supported streaming service, today announced the appointment of Anjali Sud as Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective September 1, 2023. Sud, who will report to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, joins as Tubi recently became the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S.

"Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. "As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership."

Sud has spent the last decade enabling the world to make and share high-quality content. Under Sud's leadership as CEO of Vimeo, the platform established itself as the home for video creators and professionals worldwide, building a thriving community of over 300 million users and generating scaled revenue growth and significant cash flow. Before her tenure at Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon. She succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's Founder & CEO.

Tubi has already made a significant impact on the media industry as one of the first to provide free access to great entertainment for millions. Today Tubi offers the world's largest content library through a hyper-personalized platform that was purpose built for diverse stories, audiences and advertisers. Tubi reaches 64 million monthly active users and recently surpassed PlutoTV, Peacock and HBO Max in total TV viewing minutes, according to Nielsen.

"We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences," said Anjali Sud. "The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world's stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity."

Tubi is at the core of FOX's digital business unit, Tubi Media Group, led by Paul Cheesbrough, which includes Tubi, AdRise, Blockchain Creative Labs and Credible, as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX's wider digital business in news, sports and entertainment.

About Tubi
Tubi is the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S. and is dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. The company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of 50,000 titles, more than 200 FAST channels and a growing collection of Tubi Originals. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group division of Fox Corporation, which oversees the company's digital businesses.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

Also from this source

Fox Corporation Recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

Fox Corporation Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch to Participate in SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.