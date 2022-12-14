Anjalts Acoustic Mix of 'Remember U' Marks the Official Album Release

Anjalts is back with an acoustic rendition of 'Remember U' to be released by IXOmusic

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjalts, an American composer and songwriter, returns with an acoustic version of her first song, 'Remember U,' which was released back in 2020. The latest version peels away the lush R&B sub-beats and bass of the original radio mix by adding a completely different arrangement that the artist wanted to record.

Slowing down the original upbeat song to emphasize the sentimental tone of the lyrics gives this acoustic version a new spin.

'Remember U' Acoustic Version. Image Courtesy of IXOmusic/Anjalts. 'Remember You' 2020 Version. Image Courtesy of IXOmusic/Anjalts.

In this moment / This solitary moment

I'm the only one / Floating in this space

Here with you

I'll Remember you

I'll Remember you

"'Remember You' dropped at the height of the pandemic and paid tribute to loved ones lost during that time. This was a very emotional song to write, so I felt the need to return the arrangement to how I had written the song with just me and my guitar before going into the studio." (Anjalts)

The acoustic version of 'Remember U' will be released on December 23 in time for the holidays.

Be the first to listen to 'Remember U' HERE.

Anjalts' 12-song album "Air to Fire" will come to a close with this acoustic song, and she is already composing songs for the second album for release next year.

"This song was the catalyst for everything that started Anjalts' musical journey in 2020. By serving as the album's opening and closing tracks, it has now come full circle," says Elle Asti, CEO & Founder of IXOmusic. "We've already had a first listen to her incredible songs from her new album, and we can't wait to share them with you."

"2020 was a historically tricky year for emerging artists. And while 2021 and 2022 showed some excellent developments, it was still uncertain for many," states Acen Sinclair, Studio engineer / Mgmt of IXOmusic. "Especially for many indie artists like Anjalts, who writes her music and plays multiple instruments. You sometimes forget it's just one person, no collabs, no auto-tune, no big budgets. Just a musician and a guitar and a heartful of music to share with the world."

Song link: https://music.anjalts.com/rememberu

Official Website: https://anjalts.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/anjalts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

Media contact: Acen Sinclair / Phone: 213-316-6515

