Anjalts "Calling Out" New NFT Giveaway

Musician Anjalts, in collaboration with IXOmusic, surprises fans with new NFT Giveaways.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjalts is back with her new pop ballad single "Calling Out" on April 29. The single caps her 8th track from her 12-song project album titled "Air to Fire." Anjalts will be releasing a collection of NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace inspired by the artful covers of her past albums.

By completing a series of tasks on the giveaway site, one lucky fan will be able to win an NFT at [ Anjalts NFT Giveaway ]. Participants can earn entries without purchasing by following Anjalts on social media or answering questions based on her song lyrics.

#Anjalts 'Calling Out' artwork Anjalts 'Times We R Living' artwork

The winner is announced on April 29, 2022, the same day Anjalts' new single 'Calling Out' hits the streaming platforms. The NFT will also include unlockable content containing a copy of her new song for the winner to download.

"It's fantastic to have one-of-a-kind collectibles that nobody else has except you," says Elle Asti, founder of IXOmusic, the indie label working with Anjalts. "Her outstanding NFT collection brings her music and artwork to life through animation," continues Asti.

The winning NFT is a unique animated art piece coded on the Ethereum blockchain on the OpenSea marketplace and based on Anjalts' new single 'Calling Out' artwork of the album cover. To enter the NFT giveaway, complete the tasks HERE .

"For those new in the blockchain world, NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are a mechanism of buying a digital asset such as artwork, music, or other collectibles located on the blockchain authenticated as a unique proof of ownership," explains Asti. "We are fortunate to be in an era when we can watch technology advance. Now is the time to get involved and be at the cutting edge of blockchain, web3, and metaverse technologies."

The NFT giveaway winner will be revealed on Anjalts' official website and on her social media platforms HERE.

