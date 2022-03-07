Anjalts New Single Connects to the 'Times We R Living'

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope has always kindled the fire of the human spirit to overcome hardships beyond commonsense understanding. Throughout history, hope fueled humanity's willpower to land a rocket on the moon, develop better medical solutions, and most importantly, create peace with each other. Still, one conscious Hip-Hop artist asks the question in her new song just released March 4 titled 'Times We R Living.'

What kind of world is being inherited by our futuristic generation struggling to move forward and overcome the immense challenges looming on the horizon daily?

Times We R Living

Listen to 'Times We R Living' HERE

The divergent Songwriter tackles this struggle adeptly in her song, where only a few may find the answers. "I believe today, we sometimes avoid stressful news feed for obvious reasons," says Lleana Yves, Managing Director of IXOmusic, a small independent label supporting Anjalts song releases. Anjalts song is written from this young collective mindset seeking to change this harsh rhetoric.

"In my opinion, it's harder for younger groups to understand the old-hierarchy way of thinking. It just doesn't mesh with today's techie youngsters wanting to move forward into a thriving future," continues Yves. Whether it's an artistic expression, feels from a song, streaming music, or video games escapism.

Life has to go on, and it will be up to those who have grown up in this internet era and information age to build with this new awareness."

