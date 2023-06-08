Anjalts New Song 'Be My Hero' Unveils an Alternative Kind of Superhero

IXOmusic shares the meaning of Songwriter/Producer Anjalts' latest single

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjalts follows up her danceable 'Code Blue' with the upbeat single 'Be My Hero,' that drops June 9. As a big fan of comic books, Anjalts sings of an unconventional hero who stands up for morality like those superheroes, except without the super strength, laser beams, or even the ability to fly to save the day. Instead, Anjalts' latest song, 'Be My Hero,' propels a more personal duality of self-empowerment. Anjalts shared the following statement about 'Be My Hero': "The song is about those emotional struggles that can be unbearable at times. We lose sight of our true superpower – our willpower that can inevitably conquer those inner fears. We never realize our hidden potential to become a hero in our lives and for someone else. It's a challenge to look past the way we are conditioned to think that it's weak to ask for emotional reinforcement. Sometimes you have to redefine what it means to be a true hero. Isn't it also about the one asking you to be their hero? The one who can bravely show their vulnerabilities, shed their egos, and not be afraid to say, can you be strong for me in those moments when I cannot? Can you be my hero?"

"It's this narrative of the song added to the creative process in the studio with Anjalts playing around on the guitar parts when the song begins to take shape," says Acen Sinclair, studio engineer at IXOmusic. "She writes music intuitively and from a personal perspective. Keeping much of the mix in that upbeat vibe throughout the track. And I can see some parallels between the 'Be My Hero' song and how Anjalts works long hours in the studio," Acen adds. "Recording every instrument, dropping all the electric guitar parts, writing lyrics, and still having the stamina to record all the lead and background vocals can take an emotional toll on many musicians," Sinclair explains. "I sometimes get so excited with the song that I forget it's just this one artist. It's that kind of realization for me towards many independent musicians/songwriters out there pouring their raw emotions into their music, and that will always separate the human experiences & connections from thoughtless AI music that can only mimic it."

Anjalts breaks free from the conventional noise and emerges from the music ethos as an independent creator. Immersing herself in composing songs for her upcoming second album project, due out later this year. "She is releasing two albums this year since dropping her first 15-song album project, 'Air to Fire,' back in February digitally and with some limited edition CDs," says Elle Asti, CEO/Founder of IXOmusic. Her latest song, 'Be My Hero,' is the second song to follow up 'Code Blue' from the new album, shredding more electric guitars parts, heavy drums pulsating in the background, and her signature melodic voice teleporting you into another world."

