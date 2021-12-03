Anjalts Releases Two Singles from her Forthcoming Album

Singer/songwriter Anjalts, in collaboration with IXOmusic, surprises fans with an early back-to-back song release for the Holidays

News provided by

IXOmusic

Dec 03, 2021, 08:16 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons, legends, and game-changers have all personified their one-name moniker in the Pop & Hip-Hop music arena.  Artists like Sade, Prince, Bjork, Timberland, Lorde, and Rihanna have all pushed doors for other artists to continue this one-name tradition into today's music.  However, one rising protostar, Anjalts, is steadily growing into her resonance.  She is known as Anjalts and is simply pronounced like 'Angeles.' 

Continue Reading
Anjalts new single Touch n' Go
Anjalts new single Touch n' Go
Anjalts new single Raining Flowers
Anjalts new single Raining Flowers

Carving her own path, Anjalts untraditionally follows a very independent musical journey, unlike her predecessors with major labels.  This divergent star defies the norms from the ground up as a rare female producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and visual artist.  She chose to release two new singles back to back in the next two weeks off her upcoming 12 song project.  The singles 'Touch n' Go drops on December 17th as the second single 'Raining Flowers' pours down on December 24th.  Anjalts' sweet street sound takes a refreshing new insurgence on the music scene, relying on her power to record, write and mix all of her songs.  Her 12 song project is set to release for the New Year 2022.

Pre-Save 'Touch n' Go' HERE

CONNECT WITH ANJALTS
Official Website: https://anjalts.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/anjalts
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic

SHOP ANJALTS
NFT art: https://www.anjaltsmerch.com/
Merch: https://opensea.io/collection/anjalts

STREAM ANJALTS
Pre-Save: https://music.anjalts.com/touchngo
Fan link: https://anjalts.fanlink.to/music

Spotify       Apple         Amazon     YouTube    Tidal         

Deezer       Pandora     iHeart Radio        Napster

Media Contact
Acen Sinclair
213-316-6515
[email protected]

SOURCE IXOmusic