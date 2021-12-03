Anjalts Releases Two Singles from her Forthcoming Album
Singer/songwriter Anjalts, in collaboration with IXOmusic, surprises fans with an early back-to-back song release for the Holidays
Dec 03, 2021, 08:16 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons, legends, and game-changers have all personified their one-name moniker in the Pop & Hip-Hop music arena. Artists like Sade, Prince, Bjork, Timberland, Lorde, and Rihanna have all pushed doors for other artists to continue this one-name tradition into today's music. However, one rising protostar, Anjalts, is steadily growing into her resonance. She is known as Anjalts and is simply pronounced like 'Angeles.'
Carving her own path, Anjalts untraditionally follows a very independent musical journey, unlike her predecessors with major labels. This divergent star defies the norms from the ground up as a rare female producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and visual artist. She chose to release two new singles back to back in the next two weeks off her upcoming 12 song project. The singles 'Touch n' Go drops on December 17th as the second single 'Raining Flowers' pours down on December 24th. Anjalts' sweet street sound takes a refreshing new insurgence on the music scene, relying on her power to record, write and mix all of her songs. Her 12 song project is set to release for the New Year 2022.
