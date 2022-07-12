Anjarium Biosciences appoints experienced industry executives Samantha Vieira as Chief Operating Officer and Nate Massari as Chief Business Officer

ZURICH, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjarium Biosciences AG ("Anjarium"), a biotech company focused on creating and delivering a new class of non-viral gene therapies, today announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Samantha Vieira as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Nate Massari as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Samantha Vieira, COO

Samantha Vieira brings 18 years' broad experience in the biopharmaceutical industry spanning early- to late-stage R&D and pre-launch planning, within roles across program management, cross-functional leadership, strategy and operations.

Samantha was most recently Global Product Development and Commercial Lead, Retinal Gene Therapy at Biogen. Prior to the Nightstar Therapeutics' acquisition by Biogen in 2019, she served as VP Program Management at the company, having joined Nightstar as one of its first employees. As part of the management team she significantly contributed to defining the company's strategy, expansion and financing.

Nate Massari, CBO

Nate Massari has over 20 years of experience in strategy, sales and marketing, pipeline product development and corporate development across the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President of Rare Disease Operations at Aytu BioPharma.

Previously, Nate co-founded Rumpus Therapeutics and joined the Aytu executive team upon the acquisition of Rumpus and its lead asset targeting rare genetic vascular conditions. Throughout his career, Nate has completed numerous business development transactions totaling over $6 billion and held various leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Endo Pharmaceuticals and AmerisourceBergen.

Stephen Yoo, MD, Anjarium's CEO, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Samantha and Nate into Anjarium's leadership team. Their appointments showcase our intentions to grow rapidly and our ability to attract high-quality leaders. Their experience in gene therapy and in the development of early-stage biotech companies across the US and EU will be invaluable as we expand in both regions and progress pipeline programs towards clinical development."

Samantha Vieira, COO, added: "Many genetic diseases continue to have high unmet patient need, and novel approaches are needed to overcome the limitations of conventional viral-vector based gene therapies. It's therefore an incredibly exciting time to be joining Anjarium, as the company investigates the potential of its non-viral approach to deliver more predictable, lasting, and inclusionary ways to tackle these diseases."

Nate Massari, CBO, added: "Anjarium's progress over the past year is indicative of the excitement surrounding gene therapy, as the space becomes more established and pharma seeks novel technologies to improve the performance of these therapeutics. With a robust financial position and a promising technology platform, Anjarium is in a strong position to continue scaling up and developing new genetic medicines to help patients."

About Anjarium Biosciences

Anjarium is focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapies to deliver more predictable, enduring, and inclusionary ways to tackle genetic disease throughout a patient's lifetime. The Company's versatile platform aims to leverage breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to generate a pipeline of advanced gene therapies with unique competitive advantages over current viral-vector based gene therapies.

Investors in Anjarium include leading international and strategic investors Abingworth, Gimv, Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company). www.anjarium.com

