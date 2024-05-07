ANJARIUM BIOSCIENCES PRESENTS DATA DEMONSTRATING NOVEL SYNTHETIC DNA APPLICATIONS FOR CELL AND GENE THERAPIES at 27th ANNUAL ASGCT MEETING

Shown as superior starting material for AAV and mRNA production compared to conventional plasmid

Achieves comparable functional titer to plasmid for Lentiviral vector production

Significant advantages in purity, scalability, speed, and flexibility, demonstrating versatility across broad applications

BALTIMORE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjarium Biosciences, a cell and gene therapy tools and technology company enabling researchers and manufacturers to accelerate the discovery and delivery cycle of new and evolving genetic medicines, today announced presentation of five scientific posters at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, May 7-11, 2024.

Anjarium provides a variety of DNA products to support research, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines. Utilizing an enzymatic, cell-free platform, Anjarium produces pure, infinitely customizable, stable synthetic DNA constructs for a wide variety of therapeutic modalities. Anjarium offers rapid delivery of high-fidelity, hairpin-ended, linear, double-stranded DNA products at scale. Anjarium partners with customers to optimize their R&D and manufacturing workflows through rapid delivery of custom-made, synthetic DNA products.

"We're thrilled to share data that demonstrate the potential of our synthetic DNA across multiple therapeutic modalities at this year's ASGCT meeting," said Otmane Boussif, Chief Technology Officer of Anjarium. "These are important proof points that our technology can successfully enable partners to meet biology's greatest challenges with increasingly flexible and customizable DNA constructs in pursuit of better human health."

ASGCT Poster Presentations:

Title: A Novel, Synthetic DNA Alternative for mRNA Manufacturing

Session Title: Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, at 12pm ET

Final Poster Number: 1716

Title: A Novel, Synthetic DNA Alternative for rAAV Manufacturing

Session Title: Product Development Manufacturing and Approval Considerations

Date/Time: May 9, 2024, at 12pm ET

Final Poster Number: 1067

Title: A Novel, Synthetic DNA for Cell and Gene Therapy Application

Session Title: Nonviral Therapeutic Gene Delivery and Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, at 12pm ET

Final Poster Number: 1717

Title: A Novel, Synthetic DNA Alternative for Lentiviral Vectors Manufacturing

Session Title: Vector Product Engineering, Development, and Manufacturing

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, at 12pm ET

Final Poster Number: 1856

Title: Novel Ligand Outperforms State-of-the-art Ligand in Lentivirus Purification by Anion Exchange Chromatography

Session Title: Vector Product Engineering, Development, and Manufacturing

Date/Time: May 10, 2024, at 12pm ET

Final Poster Number: 1858

The scientific presentations at ASGCT support Anjarium's strategic pivot to focus on cell and gene therapy tools and technology, deprioritizing their non-viral gene therapy programs.

The accepted abstracts are available online on the ASGCT website. Visit us at Booth #312 to learn more.

About Anjarium Biosciences

Anjarium Biosciences is a cell and gene therapy tools and technology company headquartered in Switzerland. We enable researchers and manufacturers to accelerate the discovery and delivery cycle of new and evolving genetic medicines. Anjarium's technology enables partners to meet biology's greatest challenges with increasingly flexible and customizable DNA constructs in pursuit of better human health. For more information, please visit our website at www.anjarium.com.

