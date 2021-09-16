Anjarium Biosciences Raises CHF 55.5M ($61M) Series A Financing to Develop Next-Generation Non-viral Gene Therapies

ZURICH, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjarium Biosciences AG ("Anjarium"), a biotech company focused on creating and delivering a new class of non-viral gene therapies today announced the closing of a CHF55.5M ($61M) Series A financing. The round was co-led by Abingworth and Gimv, with significant participation from Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company).

Anjarium's innovative approach leverages breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to rationally design and produce tissue-targeted gene therapies, optimized to improve patient outcomes in a range of serious genetic diseases.

The Company's unique platform combines proprietary DNA-based gene vectors, natural and synthetic nanoparticle delivery modalities – including its novel Hybridosome™ technology – and cost-efficient, scalable manufacturing solutions.

Through this approach Anjarium has the potential to deliver more predictable, lasting, and inclusionary ways to tackle genetic disease throughout a patient's lifetime. Further, this new class of gene therapy provides the opportunity to address key shortcomings of current viral gene therapy development by creating medicines with reduced immunogenicity, increased drug payload capacity, enhanced targeted delivery, and individualized multiple dosing.

The proceeds from the Series A financing will enable Anjarium to expand its team, advance its ground-breaking platform and progress several therapeutic pipeline programs towards clinical development.

"As the limitations of conventional viral-vector based gene therapies to deliver optimal patient outcomes become increasingly evident, a fully non-viral approach represents an exciting new therapeutic opportunity," said Joël de Beer, Founder and CSO of Anjarium Biosciences. "Backed by this syndicate of leading investors, the Anjarium team is looking forward to continuing to create and deliver solutions for patients beyond what current gene therapy platforms can address, tackling more diseases, more precisely and in a more personalized way."

Bali Muralidhar, Managing Partner at Abingworth, said: "Advanced therapies such as non-viral gene therapies have the potential to provide lifetime benefits to patients with genetic diseases. Anjarium has an exciting and versatile technology that presents a broad opportunity to enhance and extend the reach of gene therapy. We look forward to supporting the team to develop its technology and translate its innovative science into life-changing products."

Bram Vanparys, Partner at Gimv, added: "We are very excited to support Anjarium as its groundbreaking science, platform and manufacturing setup holds very high potential to change the way we approach gene therapy today – with the possibility to deliver products with much better outcomes and durability."

In conjunction with Anjarium's Series A financing, Dr. Bali Muralidhar of Abingworth, Dr. Bram Vanparys of Gimv and Dr. Dina Chaya of Omega Funds will join the company's Board of Directors.

About Anjarium Biosciences

Anjarium is focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapies to deliver more predictable, enduring, and inclusionary ways to tackle genetic disease throughout a patient's lifetime. The Company's versatile platform aims to leverage breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to generate a pipeline of advanced gene therapies with unique competitive advantages over current viral-vector based gene therapies.

Investors in Anjarium include leading international and strategic investors Abingworth, Gimv, Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company). www.anjarium.com

About Abingworth



Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm. Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in over 175 life science companies, leading to 45 M&As and 71 IPOs. Our therapeutic focused investments fall into three categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California), and Boston. www.abingworth.com

About Gimv



Gimv is a European investment company, listed on Euronext Brussels, with almost 40 years' experience in private equity and venture capital. The company currently has a portfolio of EUR 1.1 billion of investments in around 50 portfolio companies, with combined turnover of EUR 2.75 billion and 14,000 employees. As a recognized market leader in selected investment platforms, Gimv identifies entrepreneurial, innovative companies with high growth potential and supports them in their transformation into market leaders. Gimv's four investment platforms are Connected Consumer, Health & Care, Smart Industries and Sustainable Cities. Further information on Gimv can be found on www.gimv.com

About Omega Funds

Founded in 2004, Omega Funds is a leading international investment firm that creates and invests in life sciences companies that target our world's most urgent medical needs. Omega focuses on identifying and supporting companies through value inflection points across the full arc of innovation, from company formation through clinical milestones and commercial adoption. Omega Funds' portfolio companies have brought 39 products to market in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare diseases, precision medicine and others. Please visit www.omegafunds.com for additional information.

Contact:

Anjarium Biosciences

[email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Mark Swallow, George Underwood, Eleanor Perkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Anjarium Biosciences