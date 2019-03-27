Anjou Launches Industry's Longest and Most Consistent Aroma Diffuser

As an aromatherapy lover, Jason Wilson, the Anjou product engineer, had always wanted the aroma in his diffuser to last longer. Quick loss of scent and the need to constantly refill essential oils are many diffuser users' biggest headaches. Other diffusers in the market require a refill of oil every 2-3 hours. With more than one year's research and development, Jason and his team worked out a new Anjou diffuser model that successfully solved this issue with its SingleFill Technology (patent-pending). After filling the diffuser with oil just once, the special oil flowing system gradually releases the essential oil into the water as the water level sinks.

While other diffusers rumble loudly between 40 and 60dB, Anjou runs at lower than 30dB, comparable to the noise level of a library. The unique umbrella shape design breaks down the water droplets to create a sound-absorbing layer, which allows the device to operate whisper quiet. At this low noise, the diffuser finds its place also in all places quiet.

"We value customer experience… so we kept testing until we were satisfied that we had made a significant improvement. Glad that it worked out in the end," said Marketing Director Melzianne Teo.

With these problems out of the way, the Anjou diffuser is here to enrich customers' life. Whether it is set up to clean and refresh the air in the bedroom, thus improving sleep quality, or to create an inspired atmosphere at the Yoga studio, the new technology has increased the number of uses applications. But for everybody who is looking for a little helper to reduce stress and create a pleasant atmosphere, this diffuser is the right product.

Sharon, Anjou customer, mentioned, "This diffuser has made my life so much easier. I don't have to get up every 2 hours to refill my essential oil anymore."

About Anjou

Anjou is a Fremont, CA based company specializing in natural products. Our product line include diffusers, essential oils, scented candles, and other home décor products. We are dedicated to providing customers with healthier lifestyle. For more information, please visit: www.anjou.com



