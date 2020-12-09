Anjuna and Venafi Deliver New Way to Manage Machine Identities

PALO ALTO Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc, the enterprise enclaves company, today announced a development partnership with Venafi that enables Venafi customers to use Anjuna's secure enclaves solution that secures and assures the integrity of machine identities by default.

"Security teams who need to protect machine identities in cloud and DevOps pipelines are currently hampered by the limitations and complexity of integrating hardware security modules (HSMs)," according to Ayal Yogev, co-founder and CEO of Anjuna. "Secure enclaves offer a simple, flexible, and seamless alternative that both protect and assure the integrity of machine identities from creation, to distribution, storage and use by the Venafi system."

"Anjuna software enables applications and data to work within the secure confines of an Anjuna Enterprise Enclave 'as is' virtually eliminating the possibility of data theft, manipulation or exposure," Yogev noted. "It builds upon the hardware-grade security features in Intel® SGX, AMD SEV and AWS Nitro systems to make enclaving applications and data easy to integrate, deploy, and manage for both our enterprise customers and our software partners," he added.

"We are pleased to have Anjuna join Venafi's Machine Identity Management Development Fund," said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence for Venafi. "By securing the individual application in a trusted execution environment, Anjuna gives security the freedom to rethink where and how sensitive applications using machine identities run, without rebuilding the application. Anjuna extends Venafi's mission to eliminate friction between development and security teams. There's no longer the need to worry about burdensome host access controls or inflexible security zones. Data, including Venafi machine identities and the applications that leverage them, are secured by default and inaccessible to anyone or any process."

Simplifying and Securing Machine Identity Management

Venafi distributes private keys and certificates to client applications under its management. As with all software, if those hosts are compromised, an attacker could obtain those private keys, corrupting the integrity of the entire network of systems. These communications and systems benefit greatly from the hardware-grade protections.

When security teams deploy Venafi to manage their machine identities, they often consider hardware security modules (HSMs), which are complex to deploy, especially in cloud environments. Anjuna solves this same problem for DevOps, cloud and security teams by leveraging local processor security features to secure the software, networks and certificates that make up the Venafi system.

The resulting integration provides not only a simplified and more flexible deployment, but the strongest protection available, eliminating the possibility of an identity breach.

The Anjuna Enterprise Enclave integration for Venafi is available now directly from Anjuna and on the Venafi marketplace at https://marketplace.venafi.com/details/anjuna-enterprise-enclaves/.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader and inventor of machine identity management, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, code signing, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise – on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT – at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

Venafi's Machine Identity Management Development Fund empowers developers to build a wide range of integrations that ensure the keys and certificates that serve as machine identities are protected in the Venafi Platform. The Fund sponsors a wide range of developers, including consultants, systems integrators, fast-moving start-ups, open-source developers and other cybersecurity vendors.

With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the top four accounting and consulting firms; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity. For more information, visit: www.venafi.com .

To learn more about the Venafi Machine Identity Management Development Fund, please visit: https://www.venafi.com/machine-identity-protection-fund

About Anjuna

Anjuna provides simple secure enterprise-ready application and data protection that is invulnerable to malicious software, IT insiders, and bad actors. With Anjuna, enterprise IT can safely run workloads within the isolated and encrypted confines of a secure enclave on-site or in the cloud. Unlike point enclave technology solutions, Anjuna enables enterprises to deploy fully managed enterprise-class enclaves that span memory, storage, networks, and cloud instantly, as is, and without re-coding. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

To learn more, go to www.anjuna.io or email [email protected] .

