Anjuna Announces Guide to Implementing Secure Enclaves

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc, the enterprise enclaves company, today announced the availability of a new resource that helps Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) safely migrate even sensitive data and applications to the cloud while eliminating the risk of inside breaches.

Secure Enclaves for Dummies explains the fundamental security flaw in computing that renders all data and applications vulnerable, shows how enclaves-enabling technologies address and resolve this flaw, and outlines the steps enterprises can take now to facilitate safe data, confidential computing, and application migration to the cloud.

"Secure enclaves are one of the best-kept secrets in cybersecurity today," according to Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna. "All the major industry players—including AMD, AWS, Google, Intel, Microsoft Azure, and members of the Confidential Computing Consortium—are implementing this powerful new capability. That's why it's critical that enterprise CISOs understand how to leverage this virtually unbreakable data protection for the enterprise data center and the cloud. This book makes it simple to plan a path to take full advantage of this powerful capability."

Secure Enclaves for Dummies is authored by Yogev and his Anjuna co-founder, Dr. Yan Michalevsky, Anjuna CTO and an expert in cryptography and computer security. It is available immediately in eBook format at no cost at anjuna.io/dummiesbook or by contacting Anjuna at [email protected].

About Anjuna

Anjuna provides simple secure enterprise-ready application and data protection that is invulnerable to malicious software, IT insiders, and bad actors. With Anjuna, enterprise IT can safely run workloads within the isolated and encrypted confines of a secure enclave on-site or in the cloud. Unlike point enclave technology solutions, Anjuna enables enterprises to deploy fully managed enterprise-class enclaves that span memory, storage, networks, and cloud instantly, as is, and without re-coding. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

To learn more, go to www.anjuna.io or email [email protected] .

